North Platte rancher makes his own name, strives to make sure opportunities available to future generations

He’s only a decade removed from college, but Trey Wasserburger of rural North Platte has already experienced ranching’s highs and lows.
The 33-year-old Wyoming native made statewide headlines in March by selling Doc Ryan, one of his TD Angus bulls, for a record $525,000 to Charles Herbster, a Falls City cattle grower who recently entered Nebraska’s 2022 race for governor.
But “I’ve been broke twice” since choosing ranching over teaching 11 years ago, Wasserburger added.
He comes from a family associated with beef on both sides of the state line between Nebraska’s Sioux County and Niobrara County in Wyoming.
His great-grandfather homesteaded in Sioux County, and a relative, the late Delores Wasserburger, gained statewide fame for inventing the colossal 2-pound “Coffeeburger” on the grill of her former Sioux Sundries store and café in Harrison.
Delores, who once was profiled by the late Charles Kuralt of CBS News, said she created it because local ranching legend Bill Coffee had complained his ranch hands weren’t getting filled up by her burgers. (Coffee, who died a year after her in 2005, retorted that she chose his name because people couldn’t spell “Wasserburger.”)
Both sides of Trey’s family still operate ranches north of Lusk, the Niobrara County seat. The Wasserburger ranch recently celebrated its centennial, he said.
But though Trey Wasserburger learned to ride and work cattle on his families’ spreads, there weren’t enough jobs for him to make his life there.
“I wanted to be a cowboy my whole life,” he said. “I just didn’t know how I was going to do it.”
He went to school not in Lusk but in Wyoming’s mining country in Gillette, where father Jeff Wasserburger — a Wyoming state legislator since 1995 — taught and coached.
Trey, a Class 4A state wrestling champion at 152 pounds as a senior in 2006, completed a secondary education degree at the University of Wyoming in 2010.
But “I student-taught and that was it,” he said. “My plan was to be a teacher like my dad and run cattle at the same time and be a coach. But my heart wasn’t in teaching.”
That left cattle.
He had kept his hand in ranching by working summers on five ranches in five states. After graduation, Wasserburger managed a ranch near Wyoming’s Devils Tower until “I got droughted out up there” by the widespread Western drought of 2012.
But he found a temporary job at Kirk Olson’s feedyard not far from Bailey Yard’s west edge. Olson is also among Sustainable Beef’s organizers.
Wasserburger had met Olson’s daughter Dayna at Laramie, where he rodeoed and she was on the university’s Ranch Horse Versatility Team.
“I agreed to come down and help Kirk wean calves for the fall run, and I never left,” said Trey, who married Dayna in 2013.
They and their four young children — all 5 or younger — live on and run about 800 head of Black Angus cattle on the 4,000-acre Rishel Ranch southeast of Lake Maloney.
Trey and Dayna bought the place and its carefully bred stock from Bill and Barb Rishel in 2017. Wasserburger, who’s still involved in business with his father-in-law, also leases the 15,000-acre Vierson Ranch north of North Platte.
He’s making his own name, having been named by Cattle Business Weekly in October as one of the cattle industry’s top 10 leaders younger than 40.
But he knows, having been broke twice in 11 years since college, that honors and a top-selling bull aren’t enough.
“Keeping our children involved in the community is tough, and keeping our children retained in the community is really, really hard,” Wasserburger said.
“And it’s something that rural America and Nebraska have not figured out. That’s because we haven’t created economic opportunity for them. “If you want our children to stay here and be a part of this community, we have to make an economic opportunity for them, or they will go somewhere else.”