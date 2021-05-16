North Platte rancher makes his own name, strives to make sure opportunities available to future generations

“I agreed to come down and help Kirk wean calves for the fall run, and I never left,” said Trey, who married Dayna in 2013.

They and their four young children — all 5 or younger — live on and run about 800 head of Black Angus cattle on the 4,000-acre Rishel Ranch southeast of Lake Maloney.

Trey and Dayna bought the place and its carefully bred stock from Bill and Barb Rishel in 2017. Wasserburger, who’s still involved in business with his father-in-law, also leases the 15,000-acre Vierson Ranch north of North Platte.

He’s making his own name, having been named by Cattle Business Weekly in October as one of the cattle industry’s top 10 leaders younger than 40.

But he knows, having been broke twice in 11 years since college, that honors and a top-selling bull aren’t enough.

“Keeping our children involved in the community is tough, and keeping our children retained in the community is really, really hard,” Wasserburger said.

“And it’s something that rural America and Nebraska have not figured out. That’s because we haven’t created economic opportunity for them. “If you want our children to stay here and be a part of this community, we have to make an economic opportunity for them, or they will go somewhere else.”

