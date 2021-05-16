Partnershipbetween rancher, Audubon Society helps preserve rangeland, wildlife

Nebraska ranchers not only raise high quality beef; they also help conserve a fragile and important part of the world: grasslands.
“A lot of wildlife depend on grasslands, said Dave Hutchinson, who raises cattle and bison near Rose, in north central Nebraska.
Hutchinson has partnered with Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats for about 25 years. It is a certification and marketing organization that works to protect the grassland ecosystem. Panorama recently teamed up with the National Audubon Society, well-known for raising awareness about birds and protecting them. A press release from Audubon called the new arrangement “the nation’s largest market-based regenerative grasslands partnership.”
“Over the last 50 years, no ecosystem has been more imperiled than the grasslands,” said Marshall Johnson, vice president of Conservation Ranching for Audubon.
According to the National Geographic website, 54% of the world’s grasslands have been converted to other purposes, a factor in the decline of many species of wildlife.
Hutchinson said wildlife is abundant on his ranch. Besides deer and antelope, “we have more birds than most places: bald eagles, prairie chickens, turkeys, Canada geese.” He has even spotted a few whooping cranes. “They’ll stay a week at a time and migrate as family units,” he said, older cranes teaching their young the migration patterns.
“Birds are great indicators of overall environmental health,” Johnson said. “If there aren’t native grasses and cows propagating it, then we’ll continue to see the dramatic decline of birds across America. We have a very simple saying at Audubon: ‘No cows, no grass, no birds.’”
In addition to following stringent organic certification requirements, each rancher in the partnership will develop a personalized habitat management plan with the help of Audubon rangeland ecologists. Protocols are implemented to enhance soil quality and promote plant diversity to benefit pollinating insects and other wildlife.
Hutchinson said that, like many other ranchers, “we do rotational grazing, which is healthy for animals and grass.” They also use organically approved means of insect and disease management. That helps keep costs down and can reduce chemical risks to wildlife. All the animals are grass-fed and finished, satisfying an important niche market.
Panorama’s general manager, Kay Cornelius, said the organization has a goal to double its number of ranchers and certified rangeland acres by 2030. Currently 34 independent family ranchers and about 1 million acres in eight Western states are in the network.
“It’s been a great experience,” Hutchinson said. “We like to promote organic. We like to promote grassfed beef. It’s our lifestyle, and we really believe in it.”