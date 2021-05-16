Partnershipbetween rancher, Audubon Society helps preserve rangeland, wildlife

“Birds are great indicators of overall environmental health,” Johnson said. “If there aren’t native grasses and cows propagating it, then we’ll continue to see the dramatic decline of birds across America. We have a very simple saying at Audubon: ‘No cows, no grass, no birds.’”

In addition to following stringent organic certification requirements, each rancher in the partnership will develop a personalized habitat management plan with the help of Audubon rangeland ecologists. Protocols are implemented to enhance soil quality and promote plant diversity to benefit pollinating insects and other wildlife.

Hutchinson said that, like many other ranchers, “we do rotational grazing, which is healthy for animals and grass.” They also use organically approved means of insect and disease management. That helps keep costs down and can reduce chemical risks to wildlife. All the animals are grass-fed and finished, satisfying an important niche market.

Panorama’s general manager, Kay Cornelius, said the organization has a goal to double its number of ranchers and certified rangeland acres by 2030. Currently 34 independent family ranchers and about 1 million acres in eight Western states are in the network.

“It’s been a great experience,” Hutchinson said. “We like to promote organic. We like to promote grassfed beef. It’s our lifestyle, and we really believe in it.”