Fully funding the revival and completion of the 1894 Perkins County Canal must be a top priority in Nebraska’s next biennial budget, Gov. Jim Pillen said Friday in North Platte.

The governor and Department of Natural Resources Director Tom Riley spoke with The Telegraph during a quick Lee Bird Field stopover after touring possible sites for the canal that would divert South Platte River water from near Ovid, Colorado, through Keith County and back to the river.

“It’s not just a western Nebraska benefit. Everybody all the way to the Missouri River benefits,” Pillen said. “This project’s incredibly important to ensure that the 7% to 8% of water Lincoln and Omaha get from the South Platte is not endangered.”

Pillen, who succeeded now-U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts as governor Jan. 5, said Friday’s day trip from Lincoln gave him a first extended look at the territory where the canal from the South Platte River must run in Colorado and might run past the Nebraska line.

He and Riley met during the day with stakeholders from the Twin Platte and South Platte natural resources districts, the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts, Nebraska Public Power District, the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and the Keith County-based Western Irrigation District.

Pillen said they toured Central’s and NPPD’s facilities tied to both Platte River branches, giving him a fresh appreciation for the 1930s Tri-County and Sutherland projects centered on Kingsley Dam and Lake McConaughy.

“No. 1, we spent a lot of time saying thank you, thanks for extraordinary work, because one thing all in Nebraska can agree on is that water is the future of Nebraska,” Pillen said. “Water is the pot of gold that gives us an extraordinarily bright future for generations ahead so that we grow.”

Ricketts proposed in January 2022 that Nebraska invoke the two states’ century-old South Platte River Compact — concluded in Ogallala exactly 100 years ago last Sunday — to ensure that Nebraska’s share of the river’s water keeps crossing the Colorado line despite continued Denver and Front Range population growth.

The Legislature allocated $53.5 million in the 2022 session to start work on completing the Perkins canal. The Appropriations Committee has included Pillen’s call for $574.5 million from cash reserves for construction in their 2023-25 biennial budget, on which debate starts Wednesday.

The governor and Riley said that amount, which would boost overall state allocations to $628 million, would build a canal able to hold twice the 500 cubic feet per second the 1923 compact would allow Nebraska to divert annually from Oct. 15 to April 1.

That would allow Nebraska to capture excess flows in high-water periods and enable the state to divert periodic South Platte floodwaters, they said.

Despite this week’s news that state tax revenues are slowing, Pillen said, he believes the Legislature can fund the Perkins canal, $350 million to replace the Nebraska State Penitentiary with a larger prison and boost state school aid, income tax cuts and property tax credits.

The Nebraska Revenue Forecasting Advisory Board said Wednesday that income and sales tax revenues are falling $80 million short of expectations for the fiscal year that ends June 30.

But the board also increased its revenue projections for the 2023-25 budget cycle by an identical amount. Even if overall tax income turns flat, Pillen said, it would be flat compared with an unprecedented 22% increase in the previous fiscal year.

“Our economy is very, very vibrant, very, very strong and very resilient,” he said. Based on his administration’s budget figures, “the Perkins canal, the prison, all those things are in the budget and we still have $1.6 billion of a cash reserve” for 2023-24 and 2024-25.

The governor said he has told Unicameral leaders he’ll pull out his veto pen if senators’ total spending proposals would dip the official Cash Reserve Fund below $950 million.

Beyond that fund, state agencies have built up a combined $2.6 billion in agency reserves as a further cushion against when Nebraska’s agriculture-driven economy takes one of its periodic nosedives, Pillen said.

Should state revenues turn sharply south, however, he said the Perkins canal and new prison would be his two top priorities.

“There’s two things that are really important — right? — for state government to do,” he said. “One is to make sure that we provide the opportunity for incredible economic growth. That means water. That’s a heck of a high priority. The second really high priority, and they’re not 1 and 2 — they’re both really, really important — (is) we keep Nebraskans safe.”

He reiterated that he wants to see senators adopt his state school aid package, which would boost state support for rural districts by restoring per-student “foundation aid” to the aid formula for the first time since 1990.

“It’s not everything I would like, but $1,500 (per student) in foundation aid is a great start,” Pillen said, adding a reminder that he made school-aid reform a pillar of his 2022 gubernatorial campaign.