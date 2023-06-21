Walmart has announced plans to build its first owned and operated case-ready beef facility, to open in 2025. The Olathe, Kansas, facility will package and distribute Angus cuts from Sustainable Beef LLC in North Platte to serve Walmart stores across the Midwest.

Last year Walmart made an equity investment in Sustainable Beef LLC. The North Platte plant is expected to open in late 2024 or early 2025.

“We first announced our ambitions to create an end-to-end supply chain for Angus beef in 2019, with the goal of providing more options for customers seeking higher-quality meat,” the Walmart press release reads. The partnership with Sustainable Beef is part of a strategy “to ensure our customers can purchase excellent beef that delivers tremendous value.”

The Olathe facility is set to break ground later this year. It will be “bolstering our capacity to fulfill demand for quality beef while creating more than 600 Walmart jobs in the Olathe community," Walmart says.

“The way our customers shop for food has evolved over the past few years, with more seeking greater transparency in the supply chain. We’ll continue to work hand in hand with our suppliers to ensure we're delivering high-quality products, increasing transparency, resiliency and capacity through the supply process and meeting increased demand for our customers,” according to the release.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly issued the following statement: “Technological advances in the food supply chain continue to reshape the industry. Walmart’s innovative new facility further solidifies Kansas’ position as one of the nation’s top food and agriculture states.”

Olathe, near the eastern edge of Kansas, is a suburb of Kansas City.