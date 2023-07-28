After 3½ years of progress from idea to reality, the Lincoln County “rail park” outside Hershey will officially debut Monday with the first meeting of its “inland port authority” governing board.

The Nebraska International Port of the Plains & Inland Port Authority will convene its organizational meeting at 2 p.m. in the board room of the former Greenbrier Rail Services plant, 18610 W. Highway 30.

An initial 28-item agenda, most of it involving nuts-and-bolts decisions in setting up the board, will face charter board members Vince Dugan, LeAnn Ellis, Jim Hawks, Pat Keenan, Kirk Olson, Dwight Porter, Micheal Steele, Kim Steger and Kevin Tighe.

The members, appointed by county commissioners in June, will sign their oaths of office, elect their officers and take other steps “to start the long process of getting this up and going,” said Commissioner Chris Bruns, the County Board’s point person on port authority matters.

“We are really fortunate to have so much talent and expertise on the authority,” said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.

“It’s all about making the team effort the best it can be for the benefit of Lincoln County and North Platte. The journey begins.”

Monday’s session will take place some 42 months after the chamber included development of a rail park offering industrial access to the Union Pacific Railroad as one of 29 goals in its 2020 five-year strategic plan.

The concept has steadily moved forward ever since, led by the chamber but bolstered by support from North Platte, Hershey, the Legislature and the county and especially U.P.’s embrace of the idea after decades of reluctance due to the presence of nearby Bailey Yard.

The North Platte City Council committed $75,000 in March 2020 from the city’s Quality Growth Fund to secure a $25,000 Nebraska Public Power District grant toward planning the rail park on 339 acres just east of Hershey. U.P. officials helped locate the site that would work best with the yard.

State lawmakers, led by former District 42 Sen. Mike Groene and his successor, Sen. Mike Jacobson, gave unanimous 49-0 approval in May 2021 to a state matching-funds program (Legislative Bill 40) that granted $30 million to Lincoln County’s project in June 2022.

The City Council in August 2021 committed an additional $200,000 in QGF money over 10 years to help satisfy the program’s local match.

At almost the same time senators passed LB 40, they voted 47-0 for a bill by Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne (LB 156) authorizing up to five inland port authorities that can streamline federal customs processing for products leaving for or coming from overseas markets. Groene cosponsored Wayne’s measure.

County commissioners agreed in June 2022 to pursue a port-authority designation for the rail park. A month later, they voted to use $250,000 of Lincoln County’s share of federal COVID-19 relief funds to buy the Greenbrier plant — shuttered by the pandemic and never reopened — and its all-important U.P. rail spur as the rail park’s nucleus.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development announced Feb. 15 that Lincoln County and the Dodge County-Fremont area had been chosen for Nebraska’s first two port authorities.

The County Board will tend to one more Port of the Plains organizational matter at its regular meeting earlier Monday. It’ll decide at 11:30 a.m. whether to grant the port authority some additional funds for startup costs from the county’s COVID-19 aid.

Bruns said the DED hasn’t finished setting up its “subaccount” for funneling LB 40’s matching funds to the new board. Commissioners likely will approve between $30,000 and $40,000 to cover a liability bond for the board’s treasurer and hiring consulting and legal services “for the initial part of getting them going,” he said.

The County Board mandated in Port of the Plains’ organizational resolution that the new board must meet at least once a month, Bruns added. Board members will decide Monday how often they’ll meet on a regular basis.

Other first-day actions will include a tour of the Greenbrier plant, discussion of additional funding mechanisms for inland ports and a presentation by Utah lawyer Lyndon Ricks on consulting and legal services the board might need.

Bruns said Ricks, a partner in the Salt Lake City firm of Michael Best & Friedrick, has experience in helping to organize inland ports.

The port authority board’s first agenda also includes an executive session to discuss real estate negotiations “with potential economic development anchor projects” within the rail park.

Person said the closed session will focus on lot purchases by potential tenants “so they know what we are working on.”

The chamber announced last September that it would seek to attract a soybean oil “crush” plant as the first rail-park tenant.

Once an anchor industry is secured, Person said then, most of the rail park’s land acquisitions would be completed and Hershey would be formally asked to annex the site.