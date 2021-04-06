Producers can enroll acres in Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program

LINCOLN — Producers can play a key role in conservation by enrolling acres in the Nebraska Platte-Republican Resources Area Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program.

The Nebraska Department of Natural Resources and Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency have partnered with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Natural Resources Districts, and Irrigation entities in the program. Up to 100,000 acres can be enrolled in portions of Banner, Buffalo, Chase, Cheyenne, Dawson, Deuel, Dundy, Franklin, Frontier, Furnas, Garden, Gosper, Harlan, Hayes, Hitchcock, Kearney, Keith, Kimball, Lincoln, McPherson, Morrill, Nuckolls, Phelps, Red Willow, Scotts Bluff, Sioux and Webster counties.

Through the Nebraska Platte-Republican Resources Area CREP, participants can be enrolled in Conservation Reserve Program for 10- to 15-year contracts. Participants remove cropland from agricultural production and convert the land to native grasses and other vegetation or restore wetlands. This will reduce irrigation water use, improve water quality, reduce soil erosion, reduce the amount of sediment, phosphorous and other pollutants entering water bodies and improve wildlife habitat.

For more information about FSA and its programs, visit fsa.usda.gov or contact your local FSA office. Contact the FSA to enroll in the CREP. To find a local FSA office, visit farmers.gov/service-center-locator.