Chickens are a family affair for the Faimons at Wallace. “I could talk about chickens all day,” Jaimie said. She grew up on a cattle ranch near Hayes Center.

Chickens “aren’t as much work as cattle,” but still, “it’s a lot more work than people think,” she said.

“I’ve been doing it my whole life,” Brandon said. He grew up in Lawrence, in south central Nebraska. As a youth, he worked for Bunker Hill Hunting Resort, east of Hastings. They raised pheasants, quail and chukars, which are “a little bit bigger than a quail,” and led people on hunts. “That’s how I got the desire for it,” he said. “It’s fun.”

They have a daughter and son who love the chickens, too. Brenlea, 8, and Bowen, 6, like to gather and wash the eggs.

“Our chickens are so kid broke it’s not even funny,” Jaimie said with a laugh.

Jaimie and Brandon met at Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis. She was studying veterinary technology and he was there for livestock management training.

Jaimie later attended McCook Beauty Academy and is a cosmetologist at A Selda Style in North Platte and Hair I Am in Wallace. Brandon manages Cow Camp for Olson Farms.

The chickens are a source of income and, at the same time, “a hobby” that can be expensive, said Jaimie. Recently they paid $360 for 1,000 pounds of feed, that fed their 50 chickens for only about a month. They go through “a little less in summer,” when the birds scratch around outside, and eat insects.

“We have a variety” of chickens, said Jaimie: cinnamon queens, California whites, Rhode Island reds, Americanas — and a couple of leghorns. “They’re our little roadrunner chickens.”

“This year we’re going to get some Indian runner ducks,” to add to the flock. “They stand straight up like a penguin. They look funny,” she said.

They plan to sell the duck eggs, too, which are larger than chicken eggs. An advantage to ducks is “they lay really good for a few years,” longer than the peak production period of chickens.

They sell a lot of eggs “by word of mouth,” Jaimie said, and sell the extras through Natural Nutrition House in North Platte

While living in Hastings, Jaimie and Brandon had Guinea fowl along with their chickens, but “we’re too scared to have them around here because the coyotes are so bad.”

Guineas are more independent than chickens, which the Faimons lock up every night. One thing they like about Guineas is that they’re good watch birds. “They’re pretty loud!”

The current flock includes two roosters. With 50 eggs in an incubator, soon they will have little fuzzy chicks. They are also getting another incubator soon, to hatch out more chicks.

Last year they started raising chicks to the pullet/cockerel stage and selling them to people who want chickens but are not equipped to care for the babies.

It takes only 21 days for a chick to develop inside an egg.

The hatching process can take anywhere from a couple of hours to an entire day, “then it’s up and going.” said Jaime. She added that the tiny bird needs to be left alone to crack the shell on its own. “A chick that can hatch itself completely will be healthy right from the start.”

Brenlea and Bowen get excited about the baby chicks. It keeps their enthusiasm for helping with the chickens all year, until it happens all over again.

Hens store viable sperm for a long period, so “If you have a rooster almost all the eggs are fertilized.”

“It’s best to pull them multiple times a day,” so they don’t develop to the stage where there will be blood in the egg, Jaimie said.

Lately they have been harvesting an average of 40 eggs a day. Production typically slows in winter, but the feed can make a lot of difference, too. Jaimie said they changed to a different feed with a higher protein level about a month ago. Before that, “we were getting zero” eggs.

The Faimans also buy combo packs of meal worms and other dried “yucky” larvae and the chickens love them! The birds also get table scraps. “They really like spaghetti,” Jaimie said.