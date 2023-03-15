Snowmelt in the North Platte River Basin above Glendo Dam is expected to be 20% higher than normal this spring and summer, as compared with the 30 year average.

The projection, released by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, puts the total snowmelt runoff from April through July at 1,100,000 acre-feet above Glendo.

As of Feb. 28, the combined storage content in the North Platte Reservoirs was 1,264,700 af, which is 76% of the 30-year average. The conservation storage capacity of the reservoir system is approximately 2,815,800 af, leaving 1,551,100 af of space available.

Glendo Dam in eastern Wyoming is upstream and approximately 80 sky miles northwest of Scottsbluff.

Reclamation’s Wyoming Area Office operates seven reservoirs on the North Platte River with Seminoe Reservoir farthest upstream. Guernsey Reservoir, a little downstream of Glendo, is the last one before the river crosses the Nebraska line and reaches Lake McConaughy. This system provides irrigation supply to hundreds of thousands of acres of farmland and produces power generation from 6 powerplants which supply power to tens of thousands of homes.

The five dams between Seminoe and Guernsey are Kortes, Pathfinder, Alcova, Gray Reef and Glendo.

As of Feb. 28, releases were 530 cubic feet per second from Seminoe Reservoir, feeding Miracle Mile, a popular trout fishing area that is actually seven miles long.

Releases were 450 cfs out of Gray Reef Reservoir and 25 cfs out of Glendo. There were no releases being made from Guernsey Reservoir.

The Bureau of Reclamation announced on March 7 that they have scheduled a series of fluctuating flows in the North Platte River downstream of Gray Reef Dam beginning March 20. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department had requested fluctuating flows lasting for ten consecutive days to improve trout reproduction conditions in the river.

Based on current projections for the months of May, June, and July, the releases out of Seminoe Reservoir are expected to peak at around 2,600 cfs. Pathfinder Reservoir is not expected to spill this spring.

Flows out of Gray Reef are expected to be in the range of approximately 1,000 to 2,600 cfs. Releases from Guernsey will be in the 2,000 to 5,200 cfs range. An allocation is not expected for the Bureau’s North Platte Project contractors.