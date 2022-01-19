Registration ends Tuesday for February farmer, rancher record-keeping course

The next session of “Know Your Numbers, Know Your Options,” Nebraska Extension’s four-part record-keeping course, will be held virtually from 1 to 3 p.m. CT on Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22, according to a press release.

Participants should plan on attending each of the four workshop dates. The course requires participants to have an internet connection.

This course is designed to help farmers and ranchers understand their current financial position and how big decisions like large purchases, new leases or changes in production will affect their bottom line.

Participants will work through the financial statements of a case study farm, watching pre-recorded videos, completing assignments and participating in video chats.

The course fee is $20 per participant and class size is limited to 20 people. Register online at wia.unl.edu/know. Registration closes Tuesday.