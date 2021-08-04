Rep. Smith to host agriculture summit in Kearney

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Adrian Smith will host an Agriculture Summit on starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday in Kearney’s Younes Conference Center South, according to a press release.
The summit provides 3rd District constituents an opportunity to visit with Smith, ask questions and share their thoughts on the future of agriculture policy. Joining Smith to discuss disaster relief and the direction of federal agriculture policy will be Mark Slupek, USDA foreign ag service deputy administrator for global programs; Jordan Schlake, Nebraska Department of Agriculture trade representative; John McCoy, Orthman Manufacturing CEO; and Norm Krug, Preferred Popcorn CEO.
Pre-registration for in person attendance is encouraged. Please contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900 to pre-register. People can also attend virtually, and should register at bit.ly/3xkAnOc.
For more information, contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900.