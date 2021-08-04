 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rep. Smith to host agriculture summit in Kearney
0 comments

Rep. Smith to host agriculture summit in Kearney

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Adrian Smith will host an Agriculture Summit on starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday in Kearney’s Younes Conference Center South, according to a press release.

The summit provides 3rd District constituents an opportunity to visit with Smith, ask questions and share their thoughts on the future of agriculture policy. Joining Smith to discuss disaster relief and the direction of federal agriculture policy will be Mark Slupek, USDA foreign ag service deputy administrator for global programs; Jordan Schlake, Nebraska Department of Agriculture trade representative; John McCoy, Orthman Manufacturing CEO; and Norm Krug, Preferred Popcorn CEO.

Pre-registration for in person attendance is encouraged. Please contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900 to pre-register. People can also attend virtually, and should register at bit.ly/3xkAnOc.

For more information, contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska ag land values rise 6% this year
Agriculture

Nebraska ag land values rise 6% this year

The average value of ag land in the state is $2,895 per acre, but values vary greatly across the state, from $6,840 an acre in the eastern part of the state to as little as $715 an acre in the Panhandle.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News