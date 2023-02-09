A routine North Platte Community Redevelopment Authority vote in September to help finalize Sustainable Beef LLC’s financing turned out to be anything but.

CRA members voted 3-0 Thursday to approve a revised “consent for assignment” that still assigns the beef plant’s rights to its $21.5 million in tax increment financing to the lenders for the $325 million-plus project.

Such documents are meant to preserve lenders’ rights to recover investments in case a project’s owners default, CRA attorney Mike Bacon of Gothenburg told the panel.

But Bacon and City Attorney Bill Troshynski said the original version the CRA approved Sept. 22 included provisions that Troshynski said “weren’t in the city’s best interests.”

In particular, Bacon added, the first document “was very broad and overreaching and would take away the city’s ability to enforce the odor provisions and things like that” in the event of a default.

The TIF redevelopment agreement that the CRA and Sustainable Beef finalized on March 21, 2022, mandated that the beef plant must meet or exceed state-of-the-art standards to control its odors.

Bacon told the panel that day that Sustainable Beef has “to build this plant just like the Kuna, Idaho, plant” that city leaders had visited in November 2021.

He lauded Troshynski, who took over as city attorney two weeks after the original document was approved, for his work to get lenders to agree to language protecting North Platte’s condition for hosting Sustainable Beef.

He “has done a good job of backing them down on that issue, because they were really ferocious about it,” Bacon said.

CRA Chairman Greg Wilke and Don Staroska, one of two new members, abstained from the Sustainable Beef vote due to conflicts of interest. Thursday’s meeting was the first for Staroska and fellow rookie member Mark Mendenhall.

In other business, panel members re-elected Wilke as their 2023 chairman and chose veteran CRA member Don Lucas as vice chairman.