Beginning in late February, approximately 1 million sandhill cranes are expected to arrive to spend about six weeks in the Platte River valley.

The birds stop in Nebraska on their way north to breeding grounds in Canada and Siberia.

An estimated 400,000 cranes will be in the Lincoln County area, according to a press release from Visit North Platte. The birds typically stay until mid-April.

While here, they feed in the cornfields and wet meadows by day to store up energy reserves for their long journey ahead. They roost in the shallow flowing waters of the Platte River at night.

There are self-guided options for viewing the cranes, including three viewing blinds that are open to the public. A recommended driving route map to see the cranes in the corn fields during the day is also available.

Maps are available at the North Platte Visitor Center, 101 Halligan Drive.

Dusty Trails offers morning and evening blind tours for breathtaking views of the cranes coming in or leaving nightly roosts.

They also provide bus tours during the day from March 14 to April 3 to watch the birds perform their unique dances and mating rituals. The tours allow plenty of time for photography. The cost of the tours is $40 per person.

According to a 2017 economic impact study, approximately 46,500 visitors came to central Nebraska during the migration that year. On average, each visitor stayed 2.7 days, spending $93.37 per day.

The total economic impact was $14.30 million, supporting 182 year-round equivalent jobs. That translates to $379,000 per year in local property, sales, and lodging tax revenue.

For more information, to purchase tickets or to watch a video of sandhill cranes in North Platte, go to visitnorthplatte.com/things-to-do/attractions/sandhill-cranes.