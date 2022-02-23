Seat open on Nebraska Dry Pea & Lentil Commission

LINCOLN — A directorship appointment for District 1 of the Nebraska Dry Pea & Lentil Commission is open for appointment by Gov. Pete Ricketts. Applications should be submitted no later than 5 p.m. CT on May 31. Ben Goding, the current member representing District 1, has indicated he will seek reappointment.

Qualified candidates include those who are citizens of Nebraska, are at least 21 years of age, have been actively engaged in growing peas, lentils, chickpeas, or garbanzo beans, fava beans, or lupins in Nebraska, reside in a county in the respective district for which the candidate is applying and derive a substantial portion of income from producing any of the crops mentioned above.

District 1 represents the Nebraska panhandle and includes the following counties: Sioux, Scotts Bluff, Banner, Kimball, Dawes, Box Butte, Morrill, Cheyenne, Sheridan, Garden and Deuel. Any producer interested in an appointment may submit an application to the Governor’s office for consideration.

Interested producers can call Kathleen Dolezal with the Nebraska Governor’s Office at 402-471-2256. Interested producers may also apply online at governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.