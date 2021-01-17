State Crop Management Conference going virtual

The 2021 Nebraska Crop Management Conference is moving to a virtual platform via Zoom from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 27.

Presenters will provide research-based information on crop production, soil and water management, economics, technology, pest management and marketing. Availability of in-person locations is limited. Pre-registration will be required this year (no exceptions), especially for any in-person locations.

Registration information and a full agenda can be found at agronomy.unl.edu/ncmc. Questions can be directed to Chris Proctor, Extension educator, at caproctor@unl.edu or 402-472-5411.