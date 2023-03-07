Sustainable Beef LLC has received permission from state regulators to drain water from its meatpacking plant construction site at the former North Platte sewer lagoon near Newberry Access and Golden Road.

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy Friday issued a “dewatering discharge authorization” to project contractor Schmeeckle Bros. Construction Co., according to an NDEE online public filing.

The drainage operation is expected to last through July 28, says a cover letter from NDEE section supervisor Patrick Ducey to Tyler Texeira, Schmeeckle’s construction manager.

The Fort Morgan, Colorado, firm began construction activities at the site with fill-dirt work in November. Schmeeckle began sinking footings for the main processing building Jan. 9.

City officials in January issued a $234,850,000 building permit for Sustainable Beef, easily the largest in North Platte’s history. The total project is expected to top $325 million.

Schmeeckle must monitor the dewatering flow off the construction site daily and report to NDEE monthly, Ducey wrote.

The firm must observe weekly limitations on water drainage, including water flow, pH levels and total “suspended solids.” If an oil sheen is observed, petroleum hydrocarbons must be monitored as well.

Schmeeckle must “immediately discontinue discharging” and notify NDEE “if there is any evidence of the discharge causing distress to fish, aquatic organisms, plant life, wildlife and/or livestock or creating a public health concern,” Ducey wrote.

The state agency issued Sustainable Beef a “construction stormwater permit” on March 28, 2022. An “air quality construction permit” application remains pending, with permanent operating permits still in the future.

The city of North Platte developed the retired lagoon in the late 1970s to early 1980s as the southernmost of three lagoons at its wastewater treatment plant. Only a 125-acre lagoon across Golden Road remains active.

The city sold the old lagoon Aug. 26 to Sustainable Beef for $142,500 as part of the $22.5 million assistance package the City Council approved in December 2021. Construction is expected to last well into 2024.

When completed, the plant is expected to employ 875 people and process 1,500 cattle per day.