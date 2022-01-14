Supply uncertainty presents challenges for farmers

There are weed control alternatives, Carpenter said, such as using cover crops to suppress weeds between cash crops. However, he cautions customers to make sure they are prepared to make all the management changes that apply to any decision. For example, growing a rye cover crop means planning to destroy it soon enough to prevent the allelopathic chemicals released by the plant from damaging the following crop.

All decisions fit into the profitability plan, and fundamental to that, Carpenter said, is to “know your break-even costs.”

Groskopf agreed and said the details of each farm operation are unique. “There’s a million decisions and — it’s important to look at (what is best for) your own operation — not what the neighbor does.”

“Work with crop advisers, bankers, insurance agents, etc., and consider them your management team,” she said. “Think about the long-term implications,” including tax ramifications, “of your decisions.”

Sometimes, after making a tentative decision, it’s a good idea to go back to that crop adviser, banker or insurance agent to “make sure you didn’t twist the message,” she said. In the end, though, “you have to be the CEO. The final decision rests with you.”