Sustainable Beef LLC has received its state “air quality construction permit” enabling it to see its $325 million-plus, 1,500-head-per-day meatpacking plant on North Platte’s east edge through to an expected completion in 2025.

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy issued the permit July 28, a week shy of three months after NDEE officials held a public hearing on its issuance at the Sandhills Convention Center.

The 30-page permit, available online through the NDEE website, lays out the federal and state laws, regulations and testing requirements Sustainable Beef must satisfy in controlling odors and other emissions once the beef plant is operational.

Among them, the plant must allow NDEE or U.S. Environmental Protection Agency inspections “during reasonable hours” and “shall immediately take all required actions” should NDEE’s director declare an “air pollution episode” related to the plant.

“Any permit noncompliance shall constitute a violation of the Nebraska Environmental Protection Act and the Federal Clean Air Act and is grounds for enforcement action or permit revocation,” according to the permit signed by NDEE Environmental Manager Shelley Schneider.

Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., called the permit’s awarding “one more important step in the process” of launching the beef plant and its expected 875 new jobs.

Construction work started in November, three months after Sustainable Beef applied for its air-quality permit, at the former city sewer lagoon on the south side of Golden Road near Newberry Access.

City Council members voted 8-0 in December 2021 to sell the lagoon and grant $21.5 million in tax increment financing toward the beef plant’s infrastructure costs.

Sustainable Beef CEO and co-founder David Briggs of Alliance, who announced the project in North Platte on March 18, 2021, welcomed receipt of the state’s air-quality permit.

“I’m very happy to receive that from the state so we can at the proper time pour the foundations for where the boilers go,” he said Friday.

NDEE officials have said Sustainable Beef was free to start building the plant but couldn’t start installing its planned odor-control equipment unless and until the air-quality permit was granted.

The firm organized by Briggs, several western and central Nebraska cattle growers and Dallas wealth manager and Grant native Bill Jackman received a “construction stormwater permit” from NDEE on March 28, 2022. It covers plans for handling stormwater runoff.

Agency officials have said both the stormwater and air-quality permits must be converted into permanent operating permits before Sustainable Beef can start processing cattle.

NDEE issued a draft air-quality permit March 31, saying its review had found the old lagoon meets National Ambient Air Quality Standards for pollutants “and is expected to continue in that status” after it opens.

Agency officials also adopted a March 2022 environmental review by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. “No impact is anticipated on habitat for any rare or threatened species” from the beef-plant project, that study said.

NDEE’s North Platte hearing in May was triggered by a pair of local requests over the 20 months between the project’s announcement and the start of construction by Schmeeckle Bros. of Fort Morgan, Colorado.

Local opponents of Sustainable Beef’s project, including longtime Golden Road resident Larry Golden and his family, used the hearing to again question assumptions and NDEE findings that a beef plant near the Platte River’s forks can be operated without objectionable odors or damage to sensitive plant and animal populations.

Project leaders have countered that they’ll be using state-of-the-art odor control equipment duplicating that in use at the Schmeeckle-built CS Beef Packers near Kuna, Idaho, a state with stricter odor-control requirements than Nebraska’s. North Platte city officials made use of such equipment a legal condition of its assistance..

Schmeeckle is not only filling in the 8- to 10-foot-deep lagoon but also building it up 5 feet higher to guard against flooding the site, they added.

A steady procession of semitrailer dump trucks has been hauling fill dirt since November between the plant site and Gary and Ruth Stearns’ property on East State Farm Road.

Briggs said Friday that the last trucks are expected to dump their loads around Labor Day. Schmeeckle doesn’t expect to need dirt from Robert Long’s land near Hall School and Airport roads, he said.

Nine months into construction, passers-by on Newberry can see substantial progress on Sustainable Beef’s outer walls.

Briggs said the plant is being built above ground with precast concrete, along with a nearby metal maintenance building that will serve as a shop.

Cranes are lifting concrete slabs into place in a process that’s “like putting together Lincoln Logs,” he added.

“It’s just shy of 4,000 pieces to build the building … When you see these pieces of concrete going down I-80 west, they’re probably headed for North Platte. They haul two pieces at a time.”

The beef plant now likely will open in 2025, a couple of years later than organizers had hoped when they first announced their plans 2½ years ago.

Last winter “was a pretty tough winter,” Briggs said. “Give the guys credit. They worked hard all through a yucky winter, but with the record snowfall (in January), it’ll probably be 2025.”

Construction work began three months after Sustainable Beef completed its financing. Walmart agreed on Aug. 31, 2022, to take a minority ownership position in the North Platte plant and commit to take a majority of its beef.