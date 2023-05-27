Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

To live along the South Platte River is to understand its changeability.

It barely trickles for weeks or months. But it can suddenly turn robust, even angrily aggressive, at any time.

Since the long-abandoned 1894 Perkins County Canal project similarly stirred to life in 2022, skepticism tinged with climate-change concerns has swirled over the river’s homely course in Colorado and Nebraska.

Critics ask: Can one count on such a mercurial river to keep supplying the water that Nebraska says it’s entitled to but that Colorado wants to retain?

While the river’s future remains unknown, its past — and even its present — says it has and still can.

State senators in Nebraska, which kept alive the old canal’s seed in the two states’ 1923 South Platte River Compact, have committed a combined $629 million over the past two years to its revival and completion. Gov. Jim Pillen Wednesday signed a budget bill setting aside $574.5 million of that total.

A Telegraph analysis of nearly a century’s worth of South Platte flow records shows the river has supplied at least as much as the compact has allowed — and would allow — about 40% of the time on average.

Key findings

Those records come from the U.S. Geological Survey’s 1902 South Platte gage at Julesburg, Colorado, about 10 miles below the Perkins canal’s once and future launching point south of Ovid in Sedgwick County.

The canal would run through Keith County along an as-yet-unset route past the state line, with at least two storage reservoirs to hold the water it captures.

The South Platte compact, ratified by both states’ legislatures and in 1926 by Congress, makes the Julesburg gage the official source for judging if Colorado is meeting its water supply obligations to Nebraska.

The Telegraph’s analysis starts at April 1, 1926, the start of the compact’s “water year” in the year that Congress ratified it. It ends with the close of the 2022-23 water year this past March 31. (Years listed in this story indicate the beginning calendar year.)

The agreement has always required Colorado to supply at least 120 cubic feet per second at the Julesburg gage during the “irrigation season” from April 1 to Oct. 15.

Colorado’s commitment rises to a maximum 500 cfs the rest of the year — Oct. 16 to March 31 — but only if Nebraska completes the Perkins canal and uses it for irrigation.

The South Platte compact also says Nebraska can receive any “surplus waters” any time of year that otherwise would flow past the Julesburg gage.

Irrigation-season flows there have met or exceeded the compact’s 120 cfs minimum 48.3% of the time since 1926, according to The Telegraph’s analysis.

They’ve been at or over the canal’s presumptive 500 cfs minimum 31% of the time between Oct. 16 and March 31.

The Perkins canal plan backed by Nebraska leaders assumes it’ll be built to carry 1,000 cfs, twice the nonirrigation season minimum.

South Platte flows at Julesburg have met or exceeded that capacity 14.1% of the time from April 1 to Oct. 15 and 12.4% the rest of the year since 1926.

False hopes?

Colorado water officials have cast doubt on whether the river would fulfill Nebraska’s hopes, challenging the assumptions of a consultant’s study ordered by Nebraska state senators in 2022. It was released in December.

An internal report by the Unicameral’s Legislative Fiscal Office, disclosed earlier this month by the Flatwater Free Press, does likewise. Omaha Sen. John Cavanaugh used that report in unsuccessfully arguing to limit the canal to 500 cfs, Colorado’s maximum obligation if the canal is built.

Leaders of the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources and the Twin Platte Natural Resources District maintain that the South Platte will keep supplying Nebraska’s needs — as long as it activates its compact rights against Colorado projects that would siphon it back to the ever-growing Front Range.

The Julesburg gage’s historic data merely reinforces that conclusion, said DNR Assistant Director Jesse Bradley and 50-year Twin Platte NRD General Manager Kent Miller of North Platte.

“Based on my experience, I’d say that frequently we’d be able to take excess flows” into the canal, said Miller, who has long advocated that Nebraska claim its rights under the 1926 accord.

Both men, along with Nebraska DNR Director Tom Riley, have said the report for the Legislature by California’s Zanjero consulting firm took the South Platte’s historic flows into account.

Zanjero’s study estimates that Nebraska could capture 64,800 to 89,000 acre-feet for the Perkins canal in an average year for moisture. The lower figure assumes only half the river’s historical average flow.

Bradley said that roughly yields flow levels between 240 and 370 cfs — less than the compact’s 500 cfs nonirrigation season allowance but twice to three times the minimum during irrigation months. One cubic foot per second equals about 1.98 acre-feet, he said.

“I think there’s an acknowledgement, inherent in (Zanjero’s) water availability analysis, that you wouldn’t always be able to capture 500 (cfs),” he said.

But the amounts Zanjero does project would be “what Nebraska stands to lose if that water was not available to Nebraska agriculture and communities.”

Miller said it only costs about 10% more to build the Perkins canal to hold 1,000 cfs instead of 500. But “if you leave the water in the river, you can’t capture it anywhere.”

The compact grants Nebraska a water right dated Dec. 17, 1921, if it builds the canal. Water projects built after that date and east of Colorado’s Washington-Logan county line — including a projected one near Sterling to send the river’s water back west toward Denver — couldn’t draw water until Nebraska’s rights are satisfied.

But even the Perkins canal would have an inferior water right to Keith County’s Western Irrigation District Canal, Miller and Bradley said. That canal, with a priority date of June 14, 1897, leaves the South Platte just north of the Colorado line and returns to the river near Ogallala.

Floods and the canal

Ninety-seven years of water-flow readings show extended periods when the South Platte has barely any water — but also periods lasting as long as one to two months when flows have greatly exceeded what Colorado is supposed to deliver to Nebraska.

Those periods fall in all four seasons and include several notable floods between 1917 and 2015. They’re typically fed by spring Rockies snowmelt but also by massive runoff from sudden torrents of rain in Denver and along the Front Range.

Powerful floods washed away North Platte’s 1918 South Platte bridge on June 13, 1921, and inundated several holes of the city’s riverside Iron Eagle Golf Course in June 1995, June 1997, September 2013 and May 2015. Several of these also affected residential areas.

The 2013 flooding was fueled by 6 to 18 inches of rain in many Front Range locations between Sept. 8 and 15. South Platte flows went from 92 cfs at Julesburg Sept. 16 to 20,200 cfs — more than 168 times the compact’s irrigation-season requirement — on Sept. 20.

The 1921 flood and a less-remembered counterpart in June 1965 yielded flows exceeding 30,000 cfs at Julesburg. That’s 250 times larger than what the compact requires Colorado to send to Nebraska during irrigation season.

It’s also far more than even an enlarged Perkins canal could hold, Bradley said. But “we’d be taking water out of the high-water event and reduce the (height) of the water that’s coming through our communities.”

Among their other stated doubts, Perkins canal skeptics have pointed to the most recent water year of 2022-23 — the only one since 1926 in which the South Platte completely failed to exceed the compact’s flow levels at Julesburg.

Excess flows were recorded for just one day in 1940, 1956 and 2004 and two days in 1937, according to The Telegraph’s analysis.

But the river exceeded the compact’s minimum flows every day in 1983, 99.5% of the time in 1999 and 91.5% in 1984, as well as 88.2% in 2014 and 81.4% in 2015.

The only reason excess flows weren’t available at all last water year “was because we had a drought,” Miller said.

A timely reminder

All of this made recent weather on the Front Range much more interesting.

After a strong season for snowfall in Colorado’s Rockies, multiple locations near Denver reported 5 to 7 inches of rain May 11. Nearby mountain stations recorded up to 8 inches of fresh snow, the National Weather Service said.

South Platte flows at Julesburg were just 94 cfs on May 9 and 149 cfs two days later. After the upstream cloudbursts, flows reached 3,010 cfs on May 16 — 25 times as much as the South Platte compact requires in the spring and summer.

Miller and Bradley said the South Platte’s resurgence should settle the question of whether the Perkins canal would have water to capture.

“I think (that) from the work we had done and Zanjero had done, there wasn’t any question there would be excess flows at times,” Bradley said. “But this is a good example of the fact there are surplus flows that do occur and Nebraska can access them due to its right under the compact.”

To the degree that climate change might alter high-flow periods, Bradley said, it’s more likely it would change their timing than their size.

“Peak flows that historically happened in May or June could come in April or March some years,” he said. But “as the timing changes, you need the reservoirs to capture it and make use of it.”

The South Platte’s Julesburg gage records show most of the river’s peaks fall from January to June. But the September 2013 floods — entirely driven by late-season Front Range downpours — show that the often-sleeping river can burst forth with a roar any time of year.

“Generally, what happens is you get moisture from the Gulf (of Mexico) and a low-pressure system spins on the eastern edge of the Rockies, and it stalls out and dumps the water,” Bradley said.

“That pattern will continue into the future. That’s what mountains do.”