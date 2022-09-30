TAPS program coming to high school classrooms

In summer 2021, a group of agricultural education teachers decided to see how well the farm management concepts they were teaching in their classes translated to real life.

The instructors, who all teach at school districts in Educational Service Unit 16, divided into two teams and signed up to participate in the annual Testing Ag Performance Solutions program — TAPS for short — at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center in North Platte.

This summer, the teachers returned to West Central, not to participate in the TAPS competition, but to build a curriculum for high school ag education classes in collaboration with center faculty and staff.

North Platte High School ag teacher Collin Swedberg said including high school students in the program is a new approach to teach students how to make important farming decisions.

“One thing that I always think the ag program does is give students a practical way to learn things that they’ll use out of high school,” Swedberg said. “It’s not just a school thing to practice making decisions, but you actually build on things that you’ll use out of high school.”

The TAPS program, which started in 2016, brings together teams of farmers, agronomists, students, state agency employees, Nebraska Extension professionals and others who direct the planting and management of corn or sorghum on a plot at the research center.

Throughout the competition, the decisions that participants make affect the yield, price and ultimately the profitability of their plot.

Participants decide what kind of hybrid to select and crop insurance to purchase. They make decisions about planting population, their marketing strategy and the timing and quantity of irrigation and fertilizer.

They get some help from technology, such as sensors that measure the amount of water in the soil and cameras that measure the amount of nitrogen in crop leaves.

In the end, teams are ranked on who is the most profitable, with teams who use water and nitrogen most efficiently being recognized.

Many of the teachers were intimidated by the number and technicality of the decisions they needed to make, but that’s part of the beauty of the TAPS program, said Chuck Burr, Extension educator at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center.

“Working with the teachers in making the day-to-day decisions was what we were hoping for by inviting them to be part of the competition,” Burr said.

Swedberg said TAPS will help students learn “how do you make farming decisions and not just guessing.

“Through the curriculum they have to investigate, do their own research," he said, "to find what’s the optimum rate of nitrogen or what time should you plant, what’s the best seeding rate.”

Students will have to dig deeper to find the answers, he said.

“They have to do it like a farmer would, because a farmer obviously has money invested in this and they want to make those good decisions,” Swedberg said. “Students, if they’re simulating, don’t have as much of that.”

The TAPS competition, Swedberg said, will give students motivation for their decision-making process.

“At North Platte High School, we’re going to do it with a small group of students after school starting this spring,” Swedberg said. “Hopefully we will go into the summer as well where they can make those decisions real time. They can go out and see their plot real time and see that progress and hold it in their hands.”

Creating the high school curriculum wasn’t an easy process, said ESU 16 Administrator Deb Paulman. Agriculture is complex, and so are the precision agricultural tools that participants in the TAPS program use to aid in decision making.

The teachers wanted to empower students to make decisions without overwhelming them with information. At the same time, the complexity is part of the magic of TAPS — and of agriculture in general, she said.

“The way that kids learn to make decisions is by making decisions,” Paulman said. “This is like a taste of the real world. It’s a real experiment.”

After their own experience in the program and conversations with farmers, Husker researchers and other TAPS participants, the teachers worked to develop curriculum modules for their students around two of the six major decisions that TAPS participants make.

The first two modules — one on hybrid seed selection and seeding rate and another on nitrogen application — will be piloted in several Nebraska high schools during the 2022-23 academic year. The teachers will then evaluate which aspects of the curriculum worked well and which ones could be improved and make adjustments accordingly, she said.

Several school districts in other parts of the state have already expressed interest in adopting the program after the pilot year.

It’s been exciting to see so many groups work together to adapt the TAPS program for high school, said Tammy Mittelstet, who coordinates educational pathways and statewide educational partnerships for the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources at Nebraska.

In particular, she said, it has been gratifying to see so many different groups — farmers, ESUs, Husker faculty and staff, teachers and school administrators, among others — work together to make a program they believe in available to high school students.

In Nebraska, where one in four jobs is related to agriculture, it is very likely that the skills student learn through the TAPS curriculum will be used later in their careers.

“The most important thing is that we all recognize we are here for the same reason,” she said. “We all want a successful economy, we all want successful students and we all want a successful workforce.”

Educators who are interested in the program can contact Kelly Bruns at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center in North Platte, extension.unl.edu/statewide/westcentral/ or by phone at 308-696-6702.