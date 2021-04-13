Ted Carter to address Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture class of 2021

CURTIS — The Aggie class of 2021 graduating on May 6 from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture will hear from University of Nebraska President Ted Carter who will deliver the keynote address in an outdoor commencement.

“We are very excited to welcome President Carter back to campus here in Curtis as, this year, we are having graduation in person, with our Aggie graduates, their families and friends,” NCTA Dean Larry Gossen announced.

“We can all attend at the old football field south of Ag Hall, and applaud the success of our NCTA students,” Gossen said. “This is cause for true celebration.”

Carter will be joined for the 1:30 p.m. ceremony by University Regent Bob Phares of North Platte and University Vice President Mike Boehm, among other dignitaries.

For more than a decade, NCTA graduation has been an indoor event at the Curtis Memorial Community Center, which is located several blocks south of campus.

In 2020, graduation and an awards program the evening prior were both virtual events due to the global coronavirus pandemic.