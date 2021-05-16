Third-generation rancher works to ensure future in ranching for his sons

On Sept. 11, 2001, Rusty Kemp was about to be married before returning to his McPherson County ranching roots.
He knew the New York City buildings collapsing before his eyes on television. He had trained briefly in Morgan Stanley’s World Trade Center offices after picking up his University of Nebraska at Kearney agribusiness degree in 1998.
“It was kind of surreal to see those buildings get knocked down” by the terrorist-hijacked planes, said Kemp, who worked in Morgan Stanley’s Kearney office for three years.
He and his wife, Rachael, exchanged vows 11 days later. “We went on our honeymoon, and we had the whole plane to ourselves after that Sept. 11 attack.”
Then they were off to their newly purchased spread in McPherson County, where the 1980s farm crisis had prompted older ranchers to discourage a young Kemp from coming home as an adult after college.
Even so, “I worked for ranchers through college,” he said. “Just what I wanted to do.”
Grandfather Emerson “Tom” Kemp had gotten off a Union Pacific train at North Platte as a 15-year-old in 1936.
He slept that night at the 12th and Jeffers Street intersection, then “caught a ride to Tryon the next morning” to join two brothers who arrived ahead of him from Indiana, Rusty said.
Kemp met his future wife during his brief stint at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before switching to UNK.
Rachael, who also holds an agribusiness degree, worked three years for the IBP Inc. beef plant in Lexington (now owned by Tyson Foods) while Rusty worked in Kearney.
“That’s why it doesn’t frighten us,” Kemp said of their quest to organize Sustainable Beef LLC and build an 875-employee beef processing plant at North Platte.
Between owned and leased land, the Kemps raise about 1,600 Black Angus and Hereford cattle on 30,000 acres northwest of Tryon, west of Nebraska Highway 97 and south of the Hooker County line.
The couple’s home place lies 11 miles off the highway, down a sometimes-graveled, sometimes-dirt unfenced road where cows and calves think nothing of coming up to check out strange cars on the path.
Kemp enjoys 2020s technological connections to the outside world. He usually moves his cattle out as yearlings, watching them head for feedlots and processing plants across the nation.
He and Rachael, whose family farmed and raised cattle near Doniphan, got into ranching together at a good time, he said.
“We were lucky on the timing when we bought this,” he said. “It was before the land prices really took off. So we were very fortunate on the timing buying land and buying cattle.”
Even so, “we’ve had challenging years” alongside good ones. The 2012 drought hit Kemp hard, he said, though the “mad cow disease” scare of 2003 also was difficult.
“That was an Old Testament, wrath-of-God-type drought” in 2012, he said. “We’ve got the (Ogallala) aquifer under here,” but there was “just no forage.”
The Kemps’ two sons commute 50 miles to school in North Platte, where 16-year-old Cash is a North Platte High School sophomore and Tucker, 12, is a sixth-grader at McDaid Elementary School.
Cash has shown interest in becoming a fourth-generation Kemp rancher, Rusty said. Like younger Sustainable Beef partner Trey Wasserburger, he hopes a new North Platte packing plant will help improve those odds.
“The market is what it is, and it provides opportunities as well as challenges,” Kemp said. “But we’ve just seen so much consolidation in the packing industry. We just don’t feel like we have a real strong market for us.”
In addition to Tyson, the current U.S. “Big Four” meatpackers consist of JBS USA, Cargill Inc. and National Beef Packing Co.
Those four account for a combined 80% of the nation’s meat processing. But “they can’t stop and shut down for a year” to update their equipment and redesign their plants, Kemp said.
“I’m not picking a fight with the Big Four. We need them,” he said. “We need them to process all the cattle we have. But we just feel like there’s a niche we can operate in in North Platte.”