Third-generation rancher works to ensure future in ranching for his sons

Kemp met his future wife during his brief stint at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before switching to UNK.

Rachael, who also holds an agribusiness degree, worked three years for the IBP Inc. beef plant in Lexington (now owned by Tyson Foods) while Rusty worked in Kearney.

“That’s why it doesn’t frighten us,” Kemp said of their quest to organize Sustainable Beef LLC and build an 875-employee beef processing plant at North Platte.

Between owned and leased land, the Kemps raise about 1,600 Black Angus and Hereford cattle on 30,000 acres northwest of Tryon, west of Nebraska Highway 97 and south of the Hooker County line.

The couple’s home place lies 11 miles off the highway, down a sometimes-graveled, sometimes-dirt unfenced road where cows and calves think nothing of coming up to check out strange cars on the path.

Kemp enjoys 2020s technological connections to the outside world. He usually moves his cattle out as yearlings, watching them head for feedlots and processing plants across the nation.

He and Rachael, whose family farmed and raised cattle near Doniphan, got into ranching together at a good time, he said.