For the ninth straight fiscal year, the Twin Platte Natural Resources District intends to lower its property tax rate after building up funds last decade for water purchases.

Members of the North Platte-based NRD board will hold a public hearing and vote on a nearly $20.6 million 2023-24 budget plan at 3 p.m. Thursday in their office at First Interstate Bank, 111 S. Dewey St.

Though authorized spending for all funds would rise by 2.2%, the district would hold its tax request steady at just under $1.5 million for a sixth straight budget year.

That would drop Twin Platte’s tax rate to just over 1.9 cents per $100 of taxable value, 8.1% lower than last year and the NRD’s lowest rate since 2005-06.

NRD leaders charged a tax rate of 6.9 cents per $100 every year from 2009-10 to 2013-14. That was needed, longtime General Manager Kent Miller said, to build up funds to carry out the district’s state-mandated Platte River “integrated management plan” for surface water and groundwater.

He said the 2023-24 budget, like its recent predecessors, appropriates money from those saved funds to buy “offset water” from willing water users to meet the river system’s flow targets.

The NRD essentially pays surface and groundwater irrigators “not to irrigate their (section) corners,” he said. “We’ve been successful in not having to implement regulations on our growers.”

Funds to pay Twin Platte’s share of expenses for the decade-old Nebraska Cooperative Republican Platte Enhancement project also come from the funds collected in the 2010s, Miller said.

NCORPE, founded in 2012, taps groundwater under its 18,221 acres in southern Lincoln County as needed to boost flows in the Republican and Platte river basins.

Miller said the budget also maintains Twin Platte’s traditional conservation and education programs. He said the four-county NRD can’t add any other programs until and unless its portion of the Platte and its north and south branches is no longer designated “overappropriated” by its users.

About 25,000 acre-feet of Platte flow must be made up for that status to change, Miller said. Through the NRD, “every grower has an app or (computer) dashboard showing them how much water they’re using.”

Nebraska’s planned revival and completion of the 1894 Perkins County Canal from northeast Colorado should help Twin Platte move toward closing the gap, Miller said.

State design work continues on the $629 million canal, which was authorized a century ago by the two states’ South Platte River Compact.

It’ll leave the South Platte near Ovid, Colorado, run through Sedgwick County to the state line and cross southern Keith County within the NRD’s boundaries. Storage reservoirs also are planned along its Keith County stretch.

Miller said Twin Platte’s integrated management plan doesn’t allow increases in the district’s total irrigated land. But the planned Perkins canal reservoirs can meet both the NRD’s requirement to provide offset water and the compact’s directive that the canal be used for irrigation, he said.

“We continually tell irrigators, because of the Perkins canal, (that) we will have no new irrigated acres in the NRD,” he said. “But it will protect the existing irrigated acres.”