University of Nebraska's TAPS program marks 5th year with awards banquet

The Testing Ag Performance Solutions awards ceremony Saturday at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center marked the program’s fifth year of farm management competitions.

The participants in each competition make their own individual input decisions for their plots on the same field as competitors. These decisions include crop insurance, hybrid and seeding rate, nitrogen timing and amount, irrigation timing and amount, and, lastly, marketing of their crop.

Awards are given in each competition for greatest grain yield, highest input use efficiency and most profitable. These designations come with a cash prize, along with a plaque, oversized check, and personalized TAPS apparel item.

The sorghum contest, in its fourth year, included both a dryland and irrigated portion, and 16 teams. The award winners were as follows: Greatest Yield was won by Tom Carpenter of Bartley; the Highest Input Use Efficiency and Most Profitable awards were both won by Chad Dane of Clay Center.