University of Nebraska's TAPS program marks 5th year with awards banquet

The Testing Ag Performance Solutions awards ceremony Saturday at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center marked the program’s fifth year of farm management competitions.
The participants in each competition make their own individual input decisions for their plots on the same field as competitors. These decisions include crop insurance, hybrid and seeding rate, nitrogen timing and amount, irrigation timing and amount, and, lastly, marketing of their crop.
Awards are given in each competition for greatest grain yield, highest input use efficiency and most profitable. These designations come with a cash prize, along with a plaque, oversized check, and personalized TAPS apparel item.
The sorghum contest, in its fourth year, included both a dryland and irrigated portion, and 16 teams. The award winners were as follows: Greatest Yield was won by Tom Carpenter of Bartley; the Highest Input Use Efficiency and Most Profitable awards were both won by Chad Dane of Clay Center.
In the third year of the SDI corn competition, 16 teams competed. The award winners in the SDI competition included: Lorn Dizmang of Dizmang Ag in Moorefield. tied with Matt Furlong and Bryant Knoerzer for the Greatest Yield award; Furlong and Knoerzer of Bertrand and Elwood, respectively, took home the Highest Input Use Efficiency accolade; and the Rattlesnake Boys from Wood River won the top award for Most Profitable. The Rattlesnake Boys team consisted of Kevin and Amy Harsch, Jay Johnson and Jeremy Gewecke.
The fifth year of the sprinkler corn competition had 32 teams participate. The Greatest Yield award was a tie between Luke Olson of McCook and Joshua Becker and Steve Hunt from Beaver City. The Norton FFA team from Norton, Kansas, led by Instructor Caroline Howsden, earned the Highest Input Use Efficiency award. The “Waters R Us” team from Lincoln won the top award for Most Profitable. The team was made of Nebraska Department of Natural Resources employees Alexa Davis, Kent Zimmerman and Elizabeth Esseks.
The last award presented was the Outstanding TAPS Advocate, which honors an organization, person or business that went above and beyond in supporting the UNL-TAPS program. This year, the award recipient was Curtis Scheele from Holdrege.
The full 2021 TAPS Competition Report can be found online at taps.unl.edu/reports.