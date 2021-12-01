UNL ‘Love of the Land’ conference goes virtual

Nebraska Extension’s Women in Agriculture program will host the Love of the Land Conference for female farmland owners and tenants looking to improve their business management skills, Dec. 9, via Zoom, according to a press release.

Industry experts will present workshops covering lease agreements, rental rates, crop and livestock insurance and more.

Allan Vyhnalek, a farm and ranch succession educator with Nebraska Extension, will welcome attendees with his keynote address, “For the Love of the Land, and Your Effective Relationships, It is About Communication.”

Vyhnalek has spent the last 33 years in Extension working in both Iowa and Nebraska. His current role at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln allows him to help agriculture families through generational transfers.

“Navigating the challenges of owning and renting agricultural land is becoming more complex, especially given recent volatility in commodity markets and input prices,” said Jessica Groskopf, director of the Women Agriculture program.

“The conference will prepare attendees with the knowledge and confidence necessary to make effective management decisions while better managing risk and improving profitability on their operations.”

The conference is free to attend but registration is required. For more information about the conference, and to register, visit the Nebraska Women in Agriculture website at wia.unl.edu.