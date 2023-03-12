Telegraph staff reports

Following are confirmed reports of sales, prices paid and other asking prices for hay in Nebraska. The data is from the USDA Nebraska Direct Hay Report for the week ending March 3, 2023. The next report is due to be released on March 16.

The report included the following note:

“Compared to last week all reported hay sales sold steady. Demand was good. Most contacts said their cell phones were not busy this week compared to the last several weeks. Some snow melting has helped take some pressure off the market as cows can graze winter feed resources. Quite a few loads of hay continue to be shipped in from North and South Dakota.”

Confirmed sales and asking prices are given for different areas of the state, as follows.

Platte Valley:

Fifty large round bales of good alfalfa sold for $240 per ton, F.O.B. — feedlot or dairy.

The asking price for ground alfalfa was $285 to $290 per ton, delivered — feedlot/dairy.

Asking prices for pellets (F.O.B.) were $380 (15% suncured) and $350 (17% dehydrated).

Asking price for ground corn stalks was $160 to $165 per ton, delivered — feedlot/dairy.

Central Nebraska:

Twenty-five large round bales of good alfalfa sold for $220 per ton, F.O.B.

Asking price for ground and delivered alfalfa was $285 per ton.

Asking price for ground and delivered corn stalks was $160 per ton.

Ten small square bales of good prairie/meadow grass sold for $9 per bale.

One hundred large round bales of good prairie/meadow grass sold for $210 to $215 per ton, F.O.B. — farm/ranch

One hundred large round bales of good prairie/meadow grass sold for $225 per ton, F.O.B.

Western Nebraska:

Two hundred fifty large square 3-by-4 bales of good/premium alfalfa sold for $285 per ton, F.O.B.

Asking price for ground alfalfa was $275 per ton, delivered — feedlot/dairy.

Eastern Nebraska:

Fifty small square bales of premium alfalfa sold for $10 per bale, F.O.B.

Asking price for alfalfa pellets (F.O.B.) were $420 per ton (15% suncured) and $430 per ton (17% dehydrated).

Fifty small square bales of premium grass sold for $8 per bale, F.O.B.