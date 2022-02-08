Watch now: Maxwell Public Schools honors people who helped save teacher's life

McMurtry said Danny Jones dug his nitroglycerin pills out of his pocket as he raced across the gym and put them in Holt’s mouth.

Meanwhile, both girls teams were escorted to their locker rooms and math teacher Annie Seamann led 200 people out of the gym. Teacher Crystal Ryker helped guide the fans into the small gym to clear a path for the EMTs.

“There were many factors that came together to create this happy ending,” McMurtry said. “ So many people stepped up and simply did what they needed to do.”

As McMurtry read the names of those who played a part in the event that day, each came forward to hug Holt and members of his family.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

EMTs who transported Holt to the hospital were Katy Walker, Eric Parker, DJ Miller, Levi Gosnell, Donovan Toelle and Tad Hoover. Standing with Holt were his parents, Ray and Karen Holt, and Tina and David Pate, his sister and brother-in-law.

Holt said he just didn’t have enough words to say.

“It’s overwhelming the way the community came together to help me out,” Holt said. “I just can’t put it into words. It was awesome and I’m glad it happened the way it did.”