Watch now: Maxwell Public Schools honors people who helped save teacher's life

Eyes leaked tears of gratitude and joy Tuesday at Maxwell Public Schools for the lifesaving efforts of a plethora of folks.
Teachers, staff, students and guests came together to honor the people who had a part in saving the life of Wade Holt, science teacher and coach.
During the Maxwell-Overton girls basketball game Jan. 8, Holt was at his usual spot as a volunteer scorekeeper. With 42 seconds left in the first half, Holt suffered a heart attack.
Maxwell Superintendent Danny McMurtry said Holt’s heart had stopped and he wasn’t breathing.
“Instantly, without hesitation, Mrs. (Raquel) Jurjens, who was sitting next to Coach Holt doing the scorebook, jumped out of her chair,” McMurtry said, “and dove down to help him in any way that she could.”
State Patrol Trooper Neal Golden raced down from the top row of bleachers to perform CPR. Many others took on various responsibilities, including coach and teacher Ryan Jones, who called 911. Brandy McCarter and her daughter Macy, who are from Overton, also called 911.
“Leanne Miller sprinted to grab an AED (automated external defibrillator),” McMurtry said. “When there was an issue with the first AED, Dani Cumming and Coach (Quin) Conner sprinted to the elementary building to grab our other AED.”
McMurtry said Danny Jones dug his nitroglycerin pills out of his pocket as he raced across the gym and put them in Holt’s mouth.
Meanwhile, both girls teams were escorted to their locker rooms and math teacher Annie Seamann led 200 people out of the gym. Teacher Crystal Ryker helped guide the fans into the small gym to clear a path for the EMTs.
“There were many factors that came together to create this happy ending,” McMurtry said. “ So many people stepped up and simply did what they needed to do.”
As McMurtry read the names of those who played a part in the event that day, each came forward to hug Holt and members of his family.
EMTs who transported Holt to the hospital were Katy Walker, Eric Parker, DJ Miller, Levi Gosnell, Donovan Toelle and Tad Hoover. Standing with Holt were his parents, Ray and Karen Holt, and Tina and David Pate, his sister and brother-in-law.
Holt said he just didn’t have enough words to say.
“It’s overwhelming the way the community came together to help me out,” Holt said. “I just can’t put it into words. It was awesome and I’m glad it happened the way it did.”
He said he wished it hadn’t happened at all, but he is glad he’s still here.
“I remember sitting at the scorer’s table looking at the controls,” Holt said. “Then everything goes to the right and the next thing I know, I’m laying on the ground looking up at a lot of people.”
At first, Holt said, he was embarrassed and told the folks around him he just wanted to get back to the game and run the scoreboard.
“They’re like, no, you’re going to the emergency room,” Holt said. “I said, I’ll drive, I can drive myself, and they wouldn’t let me do that either.”
Holt said from this day forward he is going to be an advocate for CPR and AED training.
“I’ve had CPR training for a lot of years and I’ve used it on other people,” Holt said. “This time it was used on me and I’m glad people know it.”
He said he feels like he owes the people involved everything “and I don’t know how to repay it.”
