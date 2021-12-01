WaterSMART funds open to Middle Republican NRD producers

McCOOK — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service has selected priority areas to receive funding through the WaterSMART Initiative, according to a press release.

Producers located within the Middle Republican Natural Resources District sign up area have until Dec. 30 to apply for WaterSMART Initiative funding.

The goal of this initiative is to help producers better conserve water resources in coordination with water suppliers. The priority areas are part of a collaborative effort between NRCS and the U.S. Department of Interior’s Bureau of Reclamation to modernize existing infrastructure and otherwise build drought resilience.

The Bureau’s WaterSMART programs work with states, tribes and local entities to increase water supply. NRCS helps farmers and ranchers voluntarily address water quantity concerns and agricultural drought. By aligning investments through the WaterSMART Initiative, NRCS aims to improve water conservation and drought resilience.

“Our farmers and ranchers are stepping up to the plate to partner with communities to better conserve our water supply,” said Jason Kennedy, NRCS, district conservationist. “Working with the WaterSMART Initiative allows us to make a bigger impact where it’s most needed.”