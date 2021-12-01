WaterSMART funds open to Middle Republican NRD producers

McCOOK — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service has selected priority areas to receive funding through the WaterSMART Initiative, according to a press release.
Producers located within the Middle Republican Natural Resources District sign up area have until Dec. 30 to apply for WaterSMART Initiative funding.
The goal of this initiative is to help producers better conserve water resources in coordination with water suppliers. The priority areas are part of a collaborative effort between NRCS and the U.S. Department of Interior’s Bureau of Reclamation to modernize existing infrastructure and otherwise build drought resilience.
The Bureau’s WaterSMART programs work with states, tribes and local entities to increase water supply. NRCS helps farmers and ranchers voluntarily address water quantity concerns and agricultural drought. By aligning investments through the WaterSMART Initiative, NRCS aims to improve water conservation and drought resilience.
“Our farmers and ranchers are stepping up to the plate to partner with communities to better conserve our water supply,” said Jason Kennedy, NRCS, district conservationist. “Working with the WaterSMART Initiative allows us to make a bigger impact where it’s most needed.”
The Middle Republican NRD received a WaterSMART grant from the Bureau to deploy near real-time telemetry on 1,000 irrigation flow meters in their Quick Response area. The goal is to improve on-farm water management and reporting.
The Quick Response area of the district covers portions of the five counties located within the MRNRD: Frontier, Hayes, Hitchcock, Lincoln, and Red Willow counties.
As a recipient of the Bureau WaterSMART grant, the Middle Republican NRD was eligible to apply for NRCS EQIP WaterSMART Initiative funding. As a result of their efforts, NRCS made available $524,000 to area producers within the Middle Republican NRD’s Quick Response area. Through this initiative, NRCS provides eligible EQIP applicants with the additional resources and tools needed to manage soil moisture, improve irrigation water use efficiency in cropland and protect irrigation water sources from depletion.
Examples of eligible conservation practices include converting gravity irrigation to subsurface drip or center pivots, installation of telemetry soil moisture probes, and permanently converting irrigated cropland to dryland cropland.
Kennedy said that producers within the Middle Republican NRD’s Quick Response area who are interested in applying for these EQIP funds should contact their local USDA NRCS Service Center by Dec. 30 to be considered for current funding.