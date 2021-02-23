Webinar to focus on farm program, crop insurance

A Nebraska Extension webinar at noon Monday will present updates on farm programs, crop insurance and marketing to assist producers who are facing decisions in these areas for the 2021 crop production year.

The presentation will include discussion of newly finalized crop insurance price information, marketing strategies and factors that may impact ARC and PLC programs in the coming year. It will also explain the new Enhanced Coverage Option that offers additional area-based coverage for a portion of an underlying crop insurance policy deductible.

Presenters from Nebraska Extension will include Brad Lubben, a policy specialist; Cory Walters, a grain marketing specialist; and Jessica Groskopf, the agricultural economist for the panhandle region.

The webinar will be presented as part of the Agricultural Economics Extension Farm and Ranch Management weekly series.

Registration is free at farm.unl.edu/webinars.