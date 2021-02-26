West Central Research and Extension Center educator recognized by sorghum producers

The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Producers Association presented the Sorghum Industry Award to Chuck Burr on Feb. 18 at the West Central Research and Extension Center in North Platte.

The award plaque highlighted Burr’s “outstanding leadership of the Testing Ag Performance Solutions program at the University of Nebraska Institute of Ag and Natural Resources and his demonstrated willingness and commitment to support, protect and advance Nebraska’s sorghum industry.”

The TAPS program began in 2017. It helps producers gain knowledge about management techniques and offers education to improve their individual operations.

Burr is WCREC’s water cropping systems extension educator. He said the award was a direct result of WCREC starting a sorghum competition through the University of Nebraska TAPS program.

“I saw a need to help sorghum producers become more efficient and more profitable,” Burr said. “The TAPS program allows them to do that by learning from their peers and learning from industry experts as well as university experts.”