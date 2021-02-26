 Skip to main content
West Central Research and Extension Center educator recognized by sorghum producers
Tracy Zink, a farmer from Indianola who is a Testing Ag Performance Solutions program participant, presents the Sorghum Industry Award to Chuck Burr on Feb. 18 at the West Central Research and Extension Center in North Platte. 

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Producers Association presented the Sorghum Industry Award to Chuck Burr on Feb. 18 at the West Central Research and Extension Center in North Platte.

The award plaque highlighted Burr’s “outstanding leadership of the Testing Ag Performance Solutions program at the University of Nebraska Institute of Ag and Natural Resources and his demonstrated willingness and commitment to support, protect and advance Nebraska’s sorghum industry.”

The TAPS program began in 2017. It helps producers gain knowledge about management techniques and offers education to improve their individual operations.

Burr is WCREC’s water cropping systems extension educator. He said the award was a direct result of WCREC starting a sorghum competition through the University of Nebraska TAPS program.

“I saw a need to help sorghum producers become more efficient and more profitable,” Burr said. “The TAPS program allows them to do that by learning from their peers and learning from industry experts as well as university experts.”

Rather than the typical teacher-and-student paradigm, the TAPS program facilitates interactive real-life farm management competitions. These competitions bring together UNL scientists and extension professionals and others to become part of a highly engaged network focused on evolving profitability and input-use efficiency.

Burr said this was the first time for him to win the award.

“I was excited, but yet humbled,” Burr said. “My name was on the plaque, but we’ve got a pretty good TAPS team based in North Platte that do a lot of work, maybe behind the scenes and don’t get the credit.”

TAPS team members are Daran Rudnick, Matt Stockton, Robert Tigner and Krystle Rhoades.

The 2021 TAPS competition will open soon and Burr said there are still a few spots open for producers who would like to participate. Contact Burr at 308-696-6783 or chuck.burr@unl.edu for more information on the program.

