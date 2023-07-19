As of Sunday, an estimated 21% of the state’s winter wheat crop had been harvested. That is according to this week’s Crop Progress Report issued by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service.

That is much more than last week’s 12%, but behind normal. The five-year average is 52% harvested by this date. Harvest is expected to progress rapidly if warm dry conditions prevail.

By Sunday, 52% of the corn crop was silking, compared with 40% last year and 43% for the five-year average. In the silking stage, strands of sticky hair-like fibers appear at the tip of the ear. Each strand of silk extends from a separate female flower; the flowers are arranged in rows along the ear.

At this stage, tassels have also appeared, at the tops of corn plants. The plant’s male flowers are in the tassels. They produce pollen, which then is dislodged and moved about by the wind. When a grain of pollen lands on a strand of silk it produces a tube to carry sperm cells through the silk to the ovary in the female flower. A fertilized ovary becomes a kernel of corn.

Approximately 61% of Nebraska’s soybeans were blooming by Sunday according to the estimates. That is near the five-year average of 58% and ahead of last year’s 53% by this date. Soybeans bear male and female structures on the same flower. Pods form after pollination takes place within the flower.

Twenty percent of the soybean crop was setting pods as of Sunday; they had pods that were at least 3/16 inch long. That is near the average of 17% and ahead of last year’s 12%.

Five percent of the state’s sorghum crop was headed according to the NASS estimates. Last year 9% was headed by this date and the five-year average is 15%.

The topsoil moisture was rated 10% very short, 25% short, 61% adequate and 4% surplus.

Subsoil moisture was rated 20% very short, 36% short, 43% adequate and 1% surplus.