CURTIS — Youth can get a new perspective of growing crops out in the field through the eyes of an aerial drone.

The sixth annual Agronomy Youth Field Day is July 6 in Curtis, sponsored by Nebraska Extension and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

NCTA Agronomy Professor Brad Ramsdale will join researchers and educators from University of Nebraska Extension for the free, daylong workshop geared toward youth ages 9 to 18.

“Youth will have fun learning about the diverse world of agronomy and careers in crop science,” said Ramsdale.

Hands-on activities focus on two age groups, 9 to 11 year olds and 12 to 18 year olds.

“They will have hands-on learning activities such as using drones and sensors for crop nutrient management, and youth will learn to identify insects and weeds, and how corn hybrids are developed,” Ramsdale said.

Sessions will be out in the field laboratory and in NCTA classrooms, said Kathy Burr of Nebraska Extension Frontier County.

Parents and adults are welcome to attend, as well. Activities are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nebraska Agriculture Industry Education Center at NCTA, 404 E. Seventh St., Curtis.

The field day is free and includes a noon lunch provided by Ag Valley Coop. However, for meal counts and materials, online advance registration is requested by Thursday at go.unl.edu/agronomy-youth-field-day.

For more information, call Frontier County Extension at 308-367-4424 or email kathy.burr@unl.edu.