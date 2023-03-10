Sarah Alexander is North Platte Community College’s Business Student of the Month for March.

Alexander is a non-traditional student from North Platte. She is currently on track to earn an Associate of Applied Science degree in business with an emphasis in accounting from NPCC in May.

“I chose NPCC because of the convenience of online classes and the ability to receive an education debt-free,” Alexander said. “As a married, working mom of five teenagers, I needed the freedom to complete my work at my own pace.”

She is appreciative of the supportive learning environment the college has provided.

“NPCC and the staff in the business/accounting department have given me confidence that returning to college was the right choice,” Alexander said. “They have given me tools I need to succeed in my chosen field. Even online, my instructors are available to assist me when needed, and truly care about my success.”

Accounting instructor Lynn Lupomech nominated Alexander for the Student of the Month recognition.

“Sarah demonstrates exceptional qualities that set her apart from her peers,” Lupomech said. “She consistently works ahead on assignments, displaying a strong work ethic and a commitment to excellence. She is motivated, inquisitive, detail-oriented and capable of tackling any challenge that comes her way. It has been a pleasure getting to know and work with Sarah.”

Alexander’s goal after earning a degree is to be a bookkeeper or financial assistant for a church or other nonprofit organization.

Outside of academics, she enjoys traveling with her husband, Ryan Alexander, and supporting their children in activities at North Platte High School.