American Legion Cornhusker Boys’ State hosts 82nd session, conducts elections

LINCOLN — Two-hundred and nine high school juniors from across Nebraska participated in the 82nd Session of The American Legion Cornhusker Boys’ State from June 5 to 11 at the University of Nebraska Lincoln downtown campus. The annual citizenship program, sponsored by the Nebraska American Legion, is designed to provide youths with a better understanding of how a city, county and state governments operate.

Cornhusker Boys’ State is set up as a functional “51st state” and each boy learns how government subdivisions operate by doing the job. Participants campaigned for offices, held primary and general elections and were involved in a variety of activities as part of the citizenship training program.

Vikram Menon of Omaha has been elected the 82nd Governor of Cornhusker Boys’ State, and will also serve alongside Holden Fershee of Omaha as the 2022 American Legion Boys’ Nation delegates from Nebraska.

Menon and Fershee will attend the Boys’ Nation session July 21 to 30 in Washington D.C. Boys’ Nation host the top two delegates from each state (except for Hawaii, which does not have a Boys’ State program) to give them the opportunity to learn more about our nation’s government. These delegates will run for office, hold Senate sessions, meet with their respective State Senators and have a visit with President Joe Biden.

Samsung Scholarship recipient announced

Ethan Kinkle of Elgin was selected as the 2022 Nebraska Cornhusker Boys’ State Samsung Scholarship recipient.

Worldwide electronics leader Samsung endowed a scholarship fund of $5 million to be administered by The American Legion in 1996. Meant to show appreciation for U.S. veterans who came to Korea’s aid during its struggle against communist forces in the Korean War, the Samsung American Legion Scholarship Program established a series of scholarships derived from interest and other income from the principal amount.

Scholarship applications are restricted to high school juniors who attend the current session of either The American Legion Boys’ State or Auxiliary Girls’ State program and are a direct descendant or a legally adopted child of a wartime veteran who served on active duty during at least one of the periods of war officially designated as eligibility dates for American Legion membership. Kinkle’s application has been submitted to the National American Legion to be considered for one of the $20,000 scholarships.