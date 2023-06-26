After he took a ride in an airplane in college, Jeff Staggs called his parents and told them he was going to learn how to fly.

That was in the early 1980s. Today Staggs flies five days a week between North Platte and Omaha. His company, Baron Aviation, delivers FedEx next-day air packages to and from Omaha.

“I went to college, Northeast Missouri State, it was called then, in Kirksville, Missouri (now Truman State),” Staggs said. “I went in for architectural drafting and my second year there I went out to the airport. They had introductory rides.”

When he told his parents about his desire to be a pilot, they said, “yeah, as soon as you get out of school and on your own.”

“I said, ‘no, this is what I want to do,’” Staggs said and he entered the college’s aviation program.

Staggs was born Avon, Illinois, and his family moved to Ottumwa, Iowa, when he was about 2 years old.

“As a kid I was always fascinated by airplanes,” Staggs said. “I used to ride my bike out to the airport, which was about five miles away in Ottumwa, just to watch airplanes.”

He graduated in 1980 from Ottumwa where his dad was a teacher and coach.

“I grew up playing a lot of tennis,” Staggs said. “My father started the high school tennis program and the city program in Ottumwa.”

During his senior year in high school, Staggs joined the Iowa National Guard. His parents thought it was a good way to get some money for college.

“The National Guard back in the ’80s wasn’t near what it is now,” Staggs said. “We were training to fight Russia in the Western Europe Theater. So it was way different during the Cold War.”

He said his parents were fine with it because they didn’t think he’d have to go fight anybody.

“Actually, being in the military was a very, very good experience for me,” Staggs said. “It was very good, and I was good at it and it was fun.”

The last two years of his Guard service, Staggs had moved to McCook.

“My first job was in McCook in 1984 as a flight instructor,” Staggs said. “I got enough time and started doing some charter work back then. That was kind of the end of the old glory days of small airports with a lot of airplane activity.

“In three years I taught just over 40 people to fly out of McCook. I was a marketing fool.”

He began flying freight for UPS out of McCook and did that for three years. A job came open in Grand Island for Baron Aviation and Staggs moved there in 1990.

“FedEx is our only customer,” Staggs said. “FedEx owns all the airplanes and we manage pilots and the planes for them. We have about 40 airplanes that we manage for them.”

After eight years there, he said he got tired of Grand Island.

“I’d been remarried and we had two kids,” Staggs said. “They were both little and my company added another airplane in North Platte. I loved McCook and western Nebraska so coming back this way, it just felt good.”

After moving to Sutherland and flying out of North Platte, Staggs was divorced and then married his current wife Shannon in 2005.

“I didn’t think I’d ever get married again,” Staggs said. “It just happened. She was a teacher and coach and she ran all the wrestling meets.”

Staggs helped with the wrestling meets and after one meet, the helpers met at a local establishment to unwind.

“She was sitting at a table and there were some parents just grilling her,” Staggs said. “I could tell she didn’t want any more of that, so I went and asked her to dance.”

His dad was a teacher and a coach, so Staggs said he understood the pressure Shannon was under.

“We ended up talking a lot that night,” Staggs said. “It’s funny, you get to know people and there were so many things about her and the way she was brought up and the way I was brought up. We dated for a year and a half and got married.”

He said they had so much in common but one thing clinched it for him.

“She’s very active in church at Our Redeemer,” Staggs said. “I grew up Lutheran and one day we were going somewhere and I asked her, ‘when are you going to take me to church.’ She said, ‘I never had a guy ask me that.’

“She got me back into spirituality. I believe Jesus is my Savior.”

Staggs has two children, Taylor and Samantha. Taylor is a musician and plays with his band No Drinking On Grounds out of Lincoln. Samantha is a teacher who has spent a few years teaching in Europe and hopes to go back now that the pandemic is over.

Staggs began playing golf in 1987 and became quite good at it. He competed several times in the Nebraska State Amateur tournament and finished inside the top 20 a few times.

“I played a ton of competitive golf,” Staggs said. “After my son was born in ’92, my golf got better. Your mind changes and it was like, golf is really not the most important thing.”

His drive to win at golf didn’t change, but he said having kids gave him a different perspective.

“In the business I’m in, flying, you get into weather and coming in to land you can’t make a mistake because it will kill you,” Staggs said. “Golf, you miss this, you miss that, well, that’s not really as big a deal as missing stuff at work in the airplane. It just put it in a little more perspective for me.”