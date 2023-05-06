The American Angus Association has announced three new awards that will be presented at the 2023 Angus Convention on Nov. 3-6 in Orlando, Florida.

Applications for the Young Breeder of the Year and Angus Ambassador of the Year are due May 15.

There will also be a Top Sire of the Year award to recognize the sire with the most registrations in the fiscal year. It will be given to the sire’s current owner(s).

“These awards really allow us to highlight different communities within our Angus family,” said Mark McCully, chief executive officer for the Association. “We hope to recognize the diverse achievements of our members and inspire future generations to continue the legacy of The Business Breed.”

Young Breeder of the Year

This award will recognize a young, registered Angus breeder for their leadership within the Angus breed, participation in Angus programs and innovation within their herd.

Applicants for this award can nominate themselves or be nominated by someone else. Additionally, they must be between the ages of 25-45 as of January 1 of the award year and must be an active member of the Association. Couples or business partners can be nominated if they meet all age requirements, however, herd ownership and/or management responsibility are required of each individual.

Selection will be based on participation in Association programs, leadership in the breed and other beef and agriculture organizations and knowledge of industry trends. Employees of the Association or Board of Directors and their immediate families are not eligible to receive the award.

To apply for the Young Breeder of the Year award or nominate someone deserving, visit bit.ly/3Muwwcy.

Angus Ambassador of the Year

This award will recognize someone who goes above and beyond to promote or aid Angus efforts and broaden Angus influence in the beef industry.

Applicants for this award can nominate themselves or be nominated by someone else and do not have to be an Association member, but can be. Employees of the Association or Board of Directors and their immediate families are not eligible to receive the award.

To apply for the Angus Ambassador of the Year award or nominate someone deserving, visit bit.ly/3Gw2Zvh.

For more information about the awards, contact Caitlyn Brandt, directors of events and junior activities, at cbrandt@angus.org.