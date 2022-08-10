 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anniversary: Andre

Bernie and Sharen Andre

Bernie and Sharen Andre

The family of Bernie and Sharen Andre are hosting a card shower in honor of their 65th anniversary on Aug. 11. Cards may be sent to 2702 W. First St., North Platte, NE 69101.

