Anniversary: Andre Aug 10, 2022

Bernie and Sharen Andre

The family of Bernie and Sharen Andre are hosting a card shower in honor of their 65th anniversary on Aug. 11. Cards may be sent to 2702 W. First St., North Platte, NE 69101.