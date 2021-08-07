 Skip to main content
Anniversary, Aug. 7
Anniversary, Aug. 7

Becky and Martin Howery

Becky and Martin Howery

 Courtesy photo

The family of Martin and Becky (Ross) Howery is inviting people to celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary during an open house from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Maxwell Baptist Church, 413 Old Military Road, Maxwell, in the Fellowship Hall. Cards can also be sent to 2504 State Highway 157, Lingle, WY 82223.

