The family of Martin and Becky (Ross) Howery is inviting people to celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary during an open house from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Maxwell Baptist Church, 413 Old Military Road, Maxwell, in the Fellowship Hall. Cards can also be sent to 2504 State Highway 157, Lingle, WY 82223.
Anniversary, Aug. 7
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friends and family are invited to celebrate Linda and Lynn Meyer’s 60th anniversary from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church, 302 S. Pi…
The family of Richard and Vicky Powell are celebrating the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 7 yo 9 p.m. July 24 at 24…
The family of Gene and Holly Hiatt will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. July 31 at the KC Hall, 5…
Lynn and Dorothy McCall will celebrate their anniversary on Thursday. Cards may be sent to 5003 South Wagon Trail Road, North Platte, NE 69101.