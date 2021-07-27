 Skip to main content
Anniversary, July 28
Anniversary, July 28

Anniversary, July 28

 Gene and Holly Hiatt

 Courtesy photo

The family of Gene and Holly Hiatt will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. July 31 at the KC Hall, 515 E. Fifth St. A light dinner will be served, and friends and family are invited to celebrate with us.​

