Anniversary, June 7

Les and Deanna O’Donnell

 Courtesy photo

The family of Les and Deanna O’Donnell are hosting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary on June 10. Cards may be sent to 1010 W. Reid Ave., North Platte, NE 69101.

