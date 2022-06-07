Anniversary, June 7 Jun 7, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Les and Deanna O’Donnell Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The family of Les and Deanna O’Donnell are hosting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary on June 10. Cards may be sent to 1010 W. Reid Ave., North Platte, NE 69101. 0 Comments Tags Deanna O'donnell Wedding Anniversary Shower North Platte Anniversary Ne Les Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story