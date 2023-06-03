GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
AARON MARCUS SALISBURY
Denise Kleist and Joe Salisbury of Stapleton are the parents of a son, Aaron Marcus, born June 1, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Frank and Cory Kleist of Wellfleet and Scott and Candy Salisbury of Stapleton.
SAIGE ARVELLA MARSHALL
Teven and Avery Marshall of Mullen are the parents of a daughter, Saige Arvella, born May 31, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Joe Bob and Randi Atkins of North Platte and Jason and Mandy Marshall of Mullen.
ASHER EDWIN FELLOWS
James and Jamie Fellows of North Platte are the parents of a son, Asher Edwin, born on May 24, 2023, weighing 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Duane and Linda Fellows of North Platte and Sheree Swedberg of Brownwood, Texas.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.