Birth announcements, July 24

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

HUDSON TIMOTHY HOLZFASTER

Rachel and Spencer Holzfaster of Paxton are the parents of a son, Hudson Timothy, born July 18, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Deb and Timothy Holzfaster of Paxton and Mike and Cheryl Rambour of Columbus. Great-grandparents are Lenore Rambour of Columbus, Ralph and Beverly Holzfaster of Paxton and Theresa Kuzelka.

LEIF GINO IAMURRI

Sevryn and Ashlee Iamurri of North Platte are the parents of a son, Leif Gino, born July 13, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Larry Iamurri Jr. and Mystic Iamurri of Aurora, Colorado.

ADYLEE MAE MCINTOSH

Britt and Brooke McIntosh of Mullen are the parents of a daughter, Adylee Mae, born July 14, 2022, weighing 9 pounds. Grandparents are Chip and Kerri Blowers of Arnold and Bernie and Barb McIntosh of Mullen. Great-grandparents are Monty and Linda Bowman of Gothenburg, Janet and Junior Blowers of Arnold and Melvin McIntosh of Mullen.

ASHTON JAMES BASNETT

Autumn Brinker and Brandon Basnett of North Platte are the parents of a son, Ashton James, born July 20, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Chad Brinker of North Platte, Koby Cooper of North Platte and Bobbi Cooper of Hastings.

