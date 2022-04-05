 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birthday, April 5

The family of Rose Ann Farrell is hosting a card shower in honor of her 95th birthday on April 10. Cards may be sent to Rose Ann, the former owner of Shepherd’s Christian Book and Gift Store, to 7233 Madison Ave., Kansas City, MO 64114.

