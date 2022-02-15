 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birthday: Geraldine McKain
Geraldine McKain

 Courtesy photo

The family of Geraldine McKain is requesting a card shower to celebrate her 100th birthday on Monday. Cards may be sent to 4717 W. South River Road, North Platte, NE 69101

