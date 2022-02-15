Birthday: Geraldine McKain Feb 15, 2022 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Geraldine McKain Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The family of Geraldine McKain is requesting a card shower to celebrate her 100th birthday on Monday. Cards may be sent to 4717 W. South River Road, North Platte, NE 69101 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story