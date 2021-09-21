 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birthday: Jean Goltry
0 comments

Birthday: Jean Goltry

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jean Goltry celebrated her 80th birthday Tuesday, Sept. 21. Cards may be sent to 1321 W. Second St.

Jean Goltry

Jean Goltry
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birthday: Alberta Freeze
Birthdays

Birthday: Alberta Freeze

The family of Alberta Freeze are hosting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday Sept. 9. Cards may be mailed to 9727 S. George Road, Brad…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News