 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Birthday, July 19

  • 0
Marian Sheffield

Marian Sheffield

 Courtesy photo

The family of Marian Sheffield are hosting a card shower to celebrate her 90th birthday on July 24. Cards may be sent to 2702 W. 14th St., North Platte, NE 69101.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News