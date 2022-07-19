Birthday, July 19 Jul 19, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Marian Sheffield Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The family of Marian Sheffield are hosting a card shower to celebrate her 90th birthday on July 24. Cards may be sent to 2702 W. 14th St., North Platte, NE 69101. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story