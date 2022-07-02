 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, nptelegraph.com is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Tami Timmerman-Lashley

Birthday, July 2

  • 0
Shirley Covey

Shirley Covey

 Courtesy photo

The family of Shirley Covey is hosting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on July 7. Cards may be sent to 215 S. Baytree Ave., North Platte, NE 69101.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News