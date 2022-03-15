 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birthday, March 15

Donna Leak

The family of Donna Leak is hosting an open house for her 90th birthday from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, at the Indianola Community Building, 408 F St. Cards can also be sent to P.O. Box 228, Loomis, NE 68958.

