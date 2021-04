The family and friends of Lyle Miller are hosting a card shower in honor of his birthday on Wednesday. Cards may be sent to 3302 Reagan Court, North Platte, NE 69101.

Family and friends are welcome to stop by and wish Helen Studley Kimball a happy 91st birthday from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Cards may be sent to 2618 N. Studley Road, North Platte, NE 69101.

Patsy Shores will celebrate her 70th birthday on May 5. Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 161, Brady, NE 69123‚Äč.