Birth announcement, April 30

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

BAYLEE ROEN STAGEMEYER

Cody and Miranda Stagemeyer of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Baylee Roen, born April 22, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Rodney and Judy Stagemeyer of North Platte and Glen and Sue Knobbe of Imperial.

GABRIEL BEN UNRUH

Riley and Shaina Unruh of Paxton are the parents of a son, Gabriel Ben, born April 22, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Errol and Linda Dueck of Elsie and Tim and Virginia Unruh of Paxton.

EZRA LOUIS LEBSOCK

Dawson and Mikayla Lebsock of North Platte are the parents of a son, Ezra Louis, born April 21, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Pam and Jeff Lebsock of North Platte and Michael and Rhonda Rumpeltes of Wichita, Kansas.

MADALYNN LOUISE CAHILL

Bobby and Kelsey Cahill of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Madalynn Louise, born April 21, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Barb Petersen of North Platte, Brad Petersen of North Platte and Amy and Jerry Cahill of Maxwell.

