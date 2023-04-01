GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

BENNETT GENE SIMMONS

Zach and Skyler Simmons of North Platte are the parents of a son, Bennett Gene, born March 27, 2023, weighing 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Susan King of North Platte, Martha Wilson of North Platte and J.J. Simmons of Alliance.

WALKER STEVEN ALLEN SCHNELL

Patrick and Brandie Schnell of Ogallala are the parents of a son, Walker Steven Allen, born March 24, 2023, weighing 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Heather and Brian Harms of Casper, Wyoming, and Melissa Lane of Denver, Colorado.

KROSS WILLIAM VIEYRA

Angelo and Spencer Vieyra of North Platte are the parents of a son, Kross William, born March 22, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Bill and Mary Elliott of North Platte, Adrian Sanchez of North Platte and Veronica Vieyra of Thornton, Colorado.

THEODORE HAROLD CANANN

Ryan Canann and Payge Musser of North Platte are the parents of a son, Theodore Harold, born March 22, 2023, weighing 5 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Mitch and Julia Musser of Maxwell. Great-great-grandparents are Lois and Harold Reeves of North Platte.

CHARLOTTE JANE SNIVELY

Sarah and Darren Snively of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Charlotte Jane, born March 29, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Kim and Bob Dutton of Huber Heights, Ohio, Carol and Harold Duncan of Dayton, Ohio, and Vic and Renee Snively of Tipp City, Ohio.

GOTHENBURG HEALTH

YAMNI CHARLES HIGH HAWK

Monique Massie and Joseph High Hawk of Gothenburg are the parents of a son, Yamni Charles, born March 27, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Melvin High Hawk, Lynette Roberts and Tim and Tera Massie. Great-grandparents are Gifford Massie, Darlene Massie, Lydia Arms, Avon Arms, Melvin High Hawk Sr., Vera Moose and Pedro Red Cloud. Yamni comes home to four siblings, Zuya, Jayden, Zoey and Noella.

Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.